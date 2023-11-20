Juvenile arrested in Willmar after female apparently struck with gun butt

Nov. 20—WILLMAR

— A SWAT team was called to help investigate early Sunday morning after officers responding to a fight call at a southwest Willmar residence found an unconscious 18-year-old female bleeding from the head.

According to a news release from Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt, the female had apparently been struck with the butt of a handgun. Medical care was given and the female was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

According to Felt, a 16-year-old juvenile male who lived at the residence in the 600 block of 16th Street Southwest was arrested and transported to Prairie Lakes Youth programs pending possible assault charges.

The news release further states that responding officers, dispatched around 1:31 a.m. Sunday, were met with "uncooperative and hostile occupants of the crime scene." A search warrant was drafted and signed by the court, according to Felt, resulting in a search conducted by the Willmar Police Department SWAT team.

Additional evidence was recovered from the scene. A 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old female were also cited for underage consumption of alcohol.

Felt said the investigation remains ongoing.

Willmar police were assisted by the

Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office,

the

Minnesota State Patrol

and

CentraCare

Emergency Medical Services.