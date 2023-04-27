Juvenile arrests in 2023 outpacing 2022

With an increased focus on preventing juvenile crime in Central Florida, Channel 9 uncovered that more than 700 children were booked into the criminal justice system in Orange County in the first three months of the year.

Last year, there were more than 2,400 arrests total.

There are a total of 810 felonies and 590 misdemeanor arrests of juveniles in the first few months of 2023. It’s another eye opener to the reality for local communities.

READ: Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dies at 79

“I’m disturbed by all the numbers and ages, but when I see kids 12 and under … it’s well past time to see what we’re doing on a prevention level,” Chief Johnny Alderman said.

Fifteen-year-olds make up the largest group arrested.

READ: How Florida’s changing death penalty law impacted the Xbox murders case

Officials on Thursday said they plan to use more civil citations were brought up as a way to stop children from getting arrested.

The Juvenile Assessment Center expressed a goal to figure out why more civil citations aren’t issued in place of arrests. It also wants to look at how it could support law enforcement in utilizing them.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.