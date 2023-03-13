Juvenile assault being investigated.

Mar. 13—NORWALK — The Norwalk Police Department is investigating what they are calling "the violent assault" of a juvenile.

Over the weekend, the department posted on its Facebook page that it "is aware of a video being shared through social media showing the violent assault of a juvenile."

"Through a joint initial investigation with the Huron County Sheriff's Office, four male juveniles were taken into custody last night, just several hours after the incident occurred," the department's Facebook statement read. "Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Huron County Sheriff's Office."

The suspects are all charged with complicity in the commission of a robbery, a felony of the fourth degree, said Huron County Juvenile Court Administrator Chris Mushett. Each of those alleged assailants had hearings in juvenile court on Monday. As of Monday, two are residing in the Erie County's detention center and two are residing in the Seneca County's detention center.

Three of the youth are 15 and one is 16. Two of the youth are Norwalk residents and two are Sandusky residents, according to Huron County Sheriff Chief Deputy Dave Ditz, who described the video as "brutal" and "shocking." The alleged crime took place just outside city limits, Ditz said.

The victim, a 17-year-old Norwalk resident, was treated and released from the hospital as a result of the alleged assault, Ditz said. The victim's wallet and cellphone were stolen during the alleged assault, Mushett said.

Ditz said the sheriff's office is investigating rumors about the incident.

"We're dealing with some rumors and we're trying to nail down the actual cause of the disturbance," Ditz said.

When asked if he knew why the youth videotaped the alleged assault, Ditz just speculated.

"I think that's a trend now with people. They like to video these things and then share it. I think they think it's funny and they show everybody how tough they are."

Story continues

Norwalk City Schools Superintendent Brad Cooley said he is aware of the situation and has been in contact with Norwalk Police Chief Dave Smith since the report came out over the weekend.

On the school grounds or not, Cooley said it is a big concern of the district.

"What kids are doing these days on social media ties into what is going on in school," Cooley said. "We very much want to know what is going on."

The initial report was handled by the Huron County Sheriff's Office.

"Several Norwalk students and other students as well," Cooley said. "There were a handfull of kids from multiple schools. I very much want to be on top of that.

"It can spill over to the school situation. As far as video and seeing that, it has not been seen by any school officials."

Social media plays a big part in what people are doing, Cooley said, adding: "When you know you are going to do something wrong everybody wants to get out their cameras. ... Look at me and look what I am doing .. even when it comes to violent and disgusting acts."