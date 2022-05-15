UPDATE: Boy shot at Bean in in Millennium Park dies: officials

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in Millennium Park at The Bean, according to police.

The homicide happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Randolph Street.

Someone shot the boy, 16, in the chest and he was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a media notification.

“At least two persons of interest” were taken to the area for questioning and “at least two weapons” were recovered, police said.

Paramedics were called to The Bean for a person shot and found a boy, possibly 15, who was shot, said Larry Merritt, a fire department spokesman.

The boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, initially in critical condition, Merritt said.

