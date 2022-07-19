Juvenile boy shot in leg in McKees Rocks

A boy was shot in the leg in McKees Rocks late Monday night.

Allegheny County police were notified of the shooting in the 700 block of Mary Street around 11:24 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a juvenile male who was shot in the leg. Police did not specify how old the boy is. They also found evidence of the shooting in the area.

The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Allegheny County police detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Fayette, Washington counties now at medium-risk level for COVID-19 Acrisure Stadium: Crews starting to remove Heinz Field signage Woman charged for allegedly assaulting, abusing resident in Churchill health facility VIDEO: Gas prices in Pittsburgh region remain higher than national average, Philadelphia-area prices DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts