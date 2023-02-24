Juvenile detained after bringing AR-15 rifle to Raleigh, NC high school basketball game

A teen was detained Thursday night after bringing an AR-15 assault rifle to a basketball game at Millbrook High School in Raleigh, police said.

Police said the juvenile is not a student at Millbrook High. Extra security will be at the school Friday, police said in a news release.

Raleigh Police said they responded at 8:40 p.m. to a gun call at Millbrook High School off Spring Forest Road in North Raleigh. A basketball game was underway at the school.

Raleigh Police worked with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Wake County school security to locate the male juvenile who had the AR-15 in his possession.

Juvenile petitions and a secure custody order are being pursued, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Guns on campus

The incident is the latest in a series of incidents of weapons being found at schools in Wake County and across the state.

School was dismissed early at Rolesville High School on Feb. 1 after a gun was found on a student on campus.

Guns have also been fired on Wake County campuses, including on Dec. 8 when a Fuquay-Varina Middle School teacher disarmed a 12-year-old student who fired a gun in class. The teacher has been praised for her actions in saving lives that day.

On Oct. 12, a single gunshot was fired in a restroom at Cary High School. There were no injuries, but two juveniles face charges, The News & Observer previously reported.

The incidents led the Wake County school leaders to urge parents to keep guns safely store and away from students. Wake is also facing mounting pressure to join other school districts that are installing weapons detectors at schools.