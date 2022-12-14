Juvenile calls in threat to schools in Wyoming and McDowell counties

Dec. 14—WELCH — A McDowell County juvenile was placed into custody Tuesday after threats were made to schools in McDowell County and neighboring Wyoming County.

"The McDowell County Sheriff's Office was first contacted by the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office about a threat that was called into one of their schools," said Sheriff James Muncy.

"Upon their investigation a juvenile was located in our county where the threat originated. While responding to assist in the investigation to locate the juvenile, complaints were received from our schools in our county with a similar threat made by the same juvenile," Muncy said.

McDowell County schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution until the juvenile was located.

"The juvenile was found and placed in custody and the schools were released afterwards," Muncy stated. "This case is still under investigation."

