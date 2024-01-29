Juvenile’s car collides with Manchester school bus carrying almost 40 kids

MANCHESTER - A juvenile driver crashed their vehicle into a school bus carrying almost 40 children on Friday after changing lanes improperly, according to police.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Manchester Township Police responded to the intersection of State Highway 37 and Colonial Drive for the report of a collision involving a school bus and a vehicle, according to Manchester Township Police. At the scene, officers found a silver 2007 Hyundai Elantra on the shoulder of the roadway with minor damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle. A yellow 2017 Thomas school bus, owned and operated by the Manchester Township Board of Education, was observed with minor damage to the driver side of the bus.

An investigation revealed that the juvenile operator of the Hyundai - who was not named by police - was traveling west on Colonial Drive in the left hand turn lane, police said. The school bus was also traveling west on Colonial Drive but in the right lane attempting to make a left turn onto State Highway 37.

The Hyundai and the school bus both entered the intersection, according to police. The Hyundai was attempting to go straight in the left hand turn lane while the bus was making a left turn. The driver of the school bus, 50-year-old Lamont Lett of Manchester, and his passengers, 37 students, were all wearing their seatbelts.

One juvenile on the school bus reported a complaint of head pain and ultimately refused further medical attention while on scene, Manchester Police said. The driver and passenger of the Hyundai, both juveniles, were also wearing their seatbelt and sustained no injuries from the crash.

