Juvenile carjacking incidents quadruple in DC since 2020: Police data

Washington, D.C., saw four times the number of suspected teenage carjackers through mid-July compared to 2020, according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police arrested 55 juveniles suspected of being involved in carjackings across the district as of Tuesday, well above the 14 juveniles arrested out of suspicion for the same crime through July 13, 2020, data provided to the Washington Examiner showed.

The number of adults arrested after carjacking was about the same year-over-year. Twelve were arrested through July 13, 2020, and 15 were arrested in 2021.

“That is just so egregiously disgraceful," said former D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Kathy Henderson. "The words juveniles, carjackings don’t even belong in the same sentence."

On March 23, two 13-year-old and 15-year-old girls attempted to steal 66-year-old Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar's vehicle in broad daylight.

Anwar tried to regain control of his vehicle, accelerating and running into other parked cars near Nationals Park. He died after being ejected from the vehicle.

Both suspects were charged with murder and were sentenced to serve juvenile detention until they turn 21.

Local officials have diverged on the matter of how prosecutors should respond in some of these cases.

Following Anwar's death, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said charging the two minors in that incident as adults wouldn’t “bring back the lost loved one.”

“The 15-year-old would not be charged as an adult. You know, obviously, this is a tragic case, and you know, charging this person as an adult [who’s] a juvenile … does not bring back the lost loved one in this case,” he said.

City Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said that the city's attorney general needs more "discretion" to prosecute such cases more rigorously amid the rise in teenage crime.

"Sometimes, the crime committed by a juvenile is so heinous that that child should be prosecuted as if the juvenile is an adult,” he said, according to a WJLA report.

