A juvenile housed at the Monroe County Youth Center was on the lam for about half an hour Saturday evening before being apprehended by deputies.

The juvenile escaped from the youth center at about 6:40 p.m. Saturday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a release. Several members from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office converged on the area and began a search for the juvenile.

At 7:08 p.m., Deputy Zielinski located the juvenile walking in the area of South Custer Road and Herr Road, the release said. After a brief foot pursuit, the juvenile was taken into custody without further incident by Deputies Zielinski, Graham and Boski.

The juvenile was returned to the Monroe County Youth Center and lodged in expectation of additional charges being filed, including escape and malicious destruction of property.

This incident is under investigation by Deputy Andrew Boski of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Uniformed Services Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boski at 734-240-7721.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Juvenile caught after escape from Monroe County Youth Center