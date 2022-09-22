Juvenile caught with goods from vehicle burglaries

Sep. 22—The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office recovered several unclaimed stolen items while investigating a string of vehicle burglaries.

On Sept. 17, Sheriff's Deputy Jesse Mitchell responded to reports of three separate vehicle burglaries in the area of Indian Meadows housing addition.

"Upon arrival, Deputy Mitchell learned several firearms and various hunting and fishing-type items had been stolen from the burglarized vehicles," read a report from the sheriff's office.

Several homes in the area had exterior surveillance cameras and caught the act by an unknown man. Mitchell shared the video footage with additional deputies.

"Investigator Sgt. Ryan Robison was able to identify the unknown male suspect as a 15-year-old juvenile that he was familiar with through unrelated investigations," CCSO said.

Undersheriff James Brown, Robison, and Mitchell located the boy at a residence in Park Hill. They arrested him and recovered a majority of the stolen items.

"Deputy Mitchell, Sgt. Robison, and Undersheriff Brown also recovered items that were stolen in the city of Tahlequah and items the 15-year-old suspect admitted to stealing and concealing that have not yet been claimed by a victim," CCSO said.

A gold Korean War Veteran ring with a red stone remains unclaimed.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have been a victim to call Mitchell or Robison at 918-456-2583.