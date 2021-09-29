Juvenile Center employee arrested on child solicitation charge

Sep. 29—ANDERSON — A former employee of the Madison County Juvenile Center has been arrested on two felony counts involving sexual misconduct.

Joshua C. Dillon, 24, 400 block of County Road 500 East, Anderson, turned himself at the Madison County Detention Center Wednesday morning.

Dillon is facing a Level 6 felony charge of child seduction and official misconduct and a B misdemeanor charge of battery.

During an interview with investigators, Dillon admitted to touching a 16 year old girl's breast in the Learning Center of the Juvenile Detention Center.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Brad Oster with the Madison County Sheriff's Department the incident took place on Sept. 4 when she reported being sexually assaulted by Dillon.

She said during a Kids Talk interview that for several weeks Dillon had made sexual comments to her on multiple occasions.

The girl said Dillon rubbed his groin area against her three times while cleaning the intake area.

She told investigators that Dillon escorted her to the Learning Center to get a book and then told her to raise her shirt. Dillon threatened to take (behavioral) points away from her if she didn't comply, she said.

