Juvenile charged after 2 cops injured in crash involving stolen Kia in Bronzeville

A 17-year-old boy was charged with robbery and trespass to a vehicle after two officers were injured Monday night when their squad car was struck by a stolen Kia on Cottage Grove Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a stolen Kia with three male occupants was westbound on 38th Place when it struck a squad car, and then hit a parked vehicle. When the Kia came to rest, three people got out and ran in different directions.

Responding officers caught them and detained them at the scene, police said. A handgun and other proceeds were recovered.

Both officers suffered nonlife threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

Tuesday morning, a juvenile was charged with felony armed robbery and misdemeanor trespass to a vehicle causing bodily harm.

The boy was identified as the person who robbed a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint in the 4500 block of South Woodlawn Avenue moments before crashing a stolen Kia into a police squad car.