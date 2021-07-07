Juvenile charged as adult

Jul. 7—FARRELL — Police charged a 16-year-old juvenile as an adult in a rape case where officers said others took video of the alleged acts.

Demarcus Stokes, 16, of 926 Market Ave., is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and photographing or filming sex acts. Police said he participated in the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Stokes was arraigned Friday and taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 16.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a Farrell residence for a report of a sexual assault. A relative of the 13-year-old girl told police she was sexually assaulted and that someone took video images and distributed them to others.

The victim told police that Stokes contacted her by social media on June 23, and asked her to his home, where they could "chill." She went to the residence and sat on the back porch with a group of boys. At one point, the boys went inside into the basement to play video games, and she followed them.

Once in the basement, the victim said that Stokes and a 13-year-old boy started pressuring her into performing oral sex. The victim said they started touching her and removing her clothes.

She said they pushed her down into a the couch and she was too scared to resist. The victim said the incident lasted about an hour and a half. During that time, the others prevented her from leaving.

A few days later, a juvenile from from New Castle contacted the victim and threatened to send the video to her family members, which is how she found out that there was video of the incident.

The video was sent to family members, and police obtained copies. Police said, adding that multiple actors sexually assaulted the victim.

It is unknown if anyone else has been charged or petitioned to juvenile court in connection with the case.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

