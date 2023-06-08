Juvenile charged as an adult in Aberdeen shooting

Jun. 8—A 15-year-old juvenile is being charged as an adult following his arrest in the shooting Wednesday of a woman, 19, in Aberdeen.

At approximately 8:35 am, the Aberdeen Police Department responded to a report of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the 100 block of Hanover Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the lower right abdomen, according to a department news release.

The shooting victim was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where she is listed in critical condition, the release said.

Police arrested the suspect, who fled on foot to the unit block of Valley Bottom Road.

Investigators determined that the suspect attempted to shoot a second female at the Hanover Street location. That person was not injured.

Police said the victims are related to the suspect, but the motive is unclear at this time. Police are not releasing names because of the age of the suspect and the relationship between the suspect and victim.

After consultation with the Harford County State's Attorney, the juvenile suspect was charged as an adult with multiple counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and several weapons charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Shoffstall at 410-272-2121.