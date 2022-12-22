Juvenile charged in armed robberies to be tried as adult

Dec. 21—LIMA — A Lima teenager has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury and will stand trial as an adult for a string of armed robberies and other offenses.

The case of Keimarr Hankins-Liles, 17, was bound over from juvenile court for grand jury consideration and resulted in indictments that included four counts of aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies with firearm specifications, a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony charges of receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs.

According to limited juvenile court records, Liles is alleged to have committed the offenses on June 17-18. Among the allegations are that he robbed four separate individuals at gunpoint and stole a credit card from a fifth victim.

Liles had previously been adjudicated in juvenile court on a charge of burglary in a separate case. He is being held on $200,000 bond at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center.

Arraignments are scheduled to be held Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court but Hankins-Liles will not be among those arraigned. Defense attorney Jeremy Dodgion will be in trial in another county on that date and has filed a motion for a continuance. The motion was granted and Hankins-Liles will be arraigned on Jan. 6.