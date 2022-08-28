Juvenile charged in armed robbery

Aug. 28—BOWLING GREEN — A juvenile was arrested Saturday afternoon following an armed robbery in the 12000 block of Bowling Street.

The Allegany County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, who was identified only as a male because of his age, entered a home, displayed a handgun to the occupant and ordered him to surrender his car keys. The suspect then allegedly forced the victim to a different part of the home, ordered him to stay there and fled.

Authorities said a citizen chased the suspect as he fled, and the suspect abandoned the gun and other stolen property, all which was later recovered.

Deputies and Maryland State Police arrested the suspect at a McMullen Highway home. He was charged as an adult with kidnapping, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, armed robbery, robbery, theft, handgun on person, firearm use in commission of a felony, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and destruction of evidence.

The suspect was ordered held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center after an initial appearance before a district court commissioner.

Authorities said a portion of the serial number of the gun had been removed and at least one part was missing from the handgun, but that part was found when the suspect was processed at the detention center.

Witnesses to the incident were asked to call the sheriff's office at 301-777-5959.