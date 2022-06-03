Juvenile charged with arson of west Cobb subdivision clubhouse

Chart Riggall, Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
Jun. 3—A juvenile is facing arson charges after officials say he confessed to setting fire to the clubhouse of a west Cobb subdivision.

The fire at the Heritage Oaks subdivision clubhouse was reported around 9:15 a.m. on May 26, and investigators determined the fire started in the men's bathroom.

"Preliminary findings implicated a juvenile male occupant at said location did intentionally set a fire within the structure," Investigator Brian Beaty said in a statement.

The juvenile, who was captured on surveillance footage, ultimately confessed to starting the fire with gasoline. Investigators filed a delinquency complaint with Cobb's juvenile court last week.

The suspect's name has not been released.

