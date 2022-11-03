Juvenile charged with attempted murder after shots fired at Clarksville Police chief's home

Nov. 2—CLARKSVILLE — A 16-year-old boy is facing attempted murder charges after authorities said he fired shots into the home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer on Sept. 18.

Indiana State Police Detective Chris Tucker arrested the teen in Floyd County on Tuesday.

The teen has also been charged two counts of attempted murder and one count of criminal recklessness with a firearm, a level 5 felony.

Police arrested the teen in Floyd County and then transported him to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center. The Clarksville Police Department and Clark County Prosecutor's Office assisted in the investigation.

Police responded to Palmer's home in Clarksville in September after someone fired several rounds into his home. No one was hurt. CPD and ISP found multiple shell casings at the scene of the shooting and evidence that showed numerous rounds struck and entered the building.

The investigation is ongoing.