Juvenile charged after call sends Schofield Middle School into lockdown in May

Jun. 3—An Aiken County juvenile was arrested and released following an incident that sent Schofield Middle School into a hard lockdown on May 24.

According to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the middle school in regards to threatening phone calls. The school was placed into a hard lockdown as a result.

"Upon speaking with school officials, the juvenile offender was identified," according to the incident report. "ADPS located the juvenile at his residence and took him into custody without incident."

Lt. Jennifer Hayes, with ADPS, said the juvenile was charged with unlawful communication and student threats and was then released to a relative. The incident report states the juvenile is 14 years old.

Aiken County Public School District confirmed that the school went into a hard lockdown due to a threatening phone call on Tuesday, May 24.

"The staff at Schofield Middle followed protocols, and law enforcement responded to the threat," said Mike Rosier, the director of communications and community partnership with Aiken County Public School District.

The school district did not have any further comments on the incident.