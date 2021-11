Juvenile charged with carjacking/robbery spree in Woodbury, Oakdale

Nov. 23—A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a 45-minute crime spree in Woodbury and Oakdale on Nov. 8.

Tayvein Sophun Pttachan Tep, who lives in Olmsted County, was charged in Washington County District Court, County Attorney Pete Orput announced Tuesday.

Tep is charged with a series of felonies including robbery, assault and car theft. He is being held in jail in another county, according to Orput.

On Nov. 8 from 8:15 to 9 p.m., a string of crimes occurred including:

—The carjacking of a Jaguar sedan at the Target store at 7200 Valley Creek Plaza in Woodbury, by several thieves with handguns.

—The theft of a Honda Accord outside of a store at 2030 Eagle Creek Lane.

—The theft of a purse and cellphone by armed suspects, at Chick-fil-A at 6939 Valley Creek Road in Woodbury.

—Theft of a vehicle outside of a tobacco store near the Chick-fil-A.

—The attempted armed robbery at the Hy-Vee supermarket at 7180 10th Street in Oakdale.

Tep is charged with second-degree assault, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle. Police are still trying to identify the other suspects.

"Unfortunately, these robbery and motor vehicle theft cases are occurring too often in Washington County," said Orput in a news release. "Law enforcement and prosecutors in my office are coordinating to swiftly investigate and charge these cases. The crimes are very frightening to the victims and community. My office will respond with serious consequences for those who commit these crimes in Washington County."