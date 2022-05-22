Juvenile charged in Friday night fatal shooting

May 22—At approximately 10:10 p.m. Friday, May 20, the Owensboro Police Department responded to the 3600 block of Arlington Drive for a shooting and located an adult male, 38 years old, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he later died.

Detectives responded to the scene, and on Saturday, May 21, detectives charged a 17-year-old male juvenile with murder. He is being held at the Warren Regional Detention Center.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.