Juvenile charged in killing of 18-year-old found at Blue Valley Park in Kansas City

A teenager has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old whose body was found at the shore of a pond in Kansas City’s Blue Valley Park in late October.

The Office of the Juvenile Officer, which acts as a prosecutor in juvenile cases, charged a 16-year-old boy with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and stealing in connection with the killing of Javier Cervantes, of Raytown. The charges were filed Friday, and the teenager was being held in juvenile detention this week.

Because the alleged killer is a juvenile, the case was assigned to the Family Court division of the Jackson County Circuit Court.

Under Missouri law, juveniles face a mandatory certification hearing in murder cases to determine whether they will be tried as adults. Details of juvenile criminal cases, including the alleged offender’s identity, are generally not available to the public.

During investigation of the killing, Kansas City homicide detectives sought permission through the Jackson County Circuit Court to execute a series of search warrants, including one to collect a DNA sample from a 16-year-old for comparison with DNA found at the crime scene.

Body in the water

According to court documents filed in warrant applications, Kansas City police were called on Oct. 30 to the 2400 block of Topping Avenue to investigate a report of a dead body that was floating in the water.

Once police arrived, Cervantes was found dead on the shore line.

In the parking lot investigators reported finding a “large amount of blood” and shattered glass in a parking area on the western side of the park. Detectives also noted there were apparent drag marks on the ground leading up to the spot where Cervantes was found.

As they were being notified of his death, family told police Cervantes drove a white Dodge Ram and that he was driving it when he was last seen on the night of Oct. 29. Police began searching for the truck.

Stolen truck, witnesses

Three days later, police officers were called to the area of 13th Street and Cleveland Avenue to investigate the recovery of a stolen vehicle found in an alleyway. It was towed away from the area for investigation after the truck was determined to be Cervantes’.

Story continues

As the truck was searched for evidence, investigators reported finding broken glass and blood inside the cab. A single spent shell casing was discovered on the driver’s side floorboard, according to court documents.

Witnesses told detectives Cervantes had been with a 16-year-old, described as a close friend of his, on the night the 18-year-old was murdered.

One told police he attempted to call Cervantes’ cell phone after learning Cervantes was found dead, and heard a voice on the other line recognized as the 16-year-old friend.

Another told detectives the same juvenile had admitted to shooting Cervantes while they were hanging out in his truck and Cervantes was looking at his phone.