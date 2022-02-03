Juvenile charged with making terroristic threat against Tuxedo high school

TUXEDO - A juvenile suspect was accused of making a terroristic threat against a school in Tuxedo on Wednesday.

State police said they began an investigation Wednesday afternoon into a series of emails received by the George F. Baker High School in the Tuxedo Union Free School District. The emails suggested there was a threat of violence at the school.

State police were joined in their investigation by Tuxedo and Woodbury town police and the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The school district implemented its lockdown procedures. All students were safely accounted for, and eventually dismissed from the building.

Police searched the high school and determined the threat wasn't credible.

The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, assisted by the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and Tuxedo police, then continued the investigation, which led to the arrest of the unidentified juvenile suspect, who was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony.

Jeffrey T. White, superintendent of Tuxedo schools, said the threat was "unfortunate" and an example of "the tragic reality of our times."

"We're all relieved it turned out to be a non-credible threat," White said. "Our emergency response plan was effective, and all the law enforcement officers who responded reacted quickly and did their jobs well."

