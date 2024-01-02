Juvenile charged with manslaughter in connection to 'suspicious death' near Round Rock

Officers arrested a juvenile and charged them with manslaughter in connection to the "suspicious death" investigated by the Williamson County sheriff's office in a neighborhood outside of Round Rock on Monday.

Authorities found Austin resident Aundair Bowser, 17, dead with an apparent gunshot wound in the 8000 block of Arezzo Drive, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office on Tuesday.

Law enforcement provided few details about the suspect because the person is underage. A representative with the Williamson County sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

