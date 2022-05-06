Juvenile charged with murder after shooting death in Waldo County

May 6—A juvenile has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Brooks on Friday, but police have released few details about what happened.

The Waldo County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 9 a.m. Friday to "a disturbance" at a Littlefield Road home, Shannon Moss, the spokesperson for the Maine State Police, said in a statement. The sheriff's office then requested the assistance of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit to investigate a shooting. The juvenile was arrested "sometime after the shooting" and transported to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

The victim has been identified as the homeowner, 49-year-old James Cluney. An autopsy is expected to take place over the weekend. Moss did not identify the juvenile or provide an age.

"We will not go into specifics about their relationship, but we can confirm Cluney and the juvenile did know each other," Moss said. "There is no danger to the public and the case remains under investigation."