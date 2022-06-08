Juvenile charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment

Jun. 8—A juvenile was charged Monday with multiple counts of felony wanton endangerment for allegedly shooting at occupied vehicles last week.

The incident occurred at 5:46 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of McFarland Avenue.

Reports say four occupied vehicles were struck by gunfire. The vehicles were occupied by a total of five adults and two children. No one was injured.

Reports say investigators obtained search warrants, talked to witnesses and were able to file charges.

The names of juveniles are kept confidential. The juvenile was charged with seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, which is a class D felony punishable up by to five years in prison.

Investigators charged the juvenile with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with a previous incident where the juvenile allegedly pointed a handgun at two people on Poindexter Street.

OPD reports say the juvenile has an arrest record that includes two counts of fourth-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor drug charges. The juvenile was also previously charged with second-degree robbery, but was released to his parents by the courts, OPD reports say.

The juvenile was being held Tuesday in the juvenile detention center in Bowling Green.

Last week's incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous reports can also be made to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.