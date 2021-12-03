Juvenile charged in shooting death at park

Dec. 3—KERNERSVILLE — A juvenile has been charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy at a Kernersville park last month, the Kernersville Police Department announced Thursday.

The juvenile, whose name wasn't released because of his age, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder. The boy was in the custody of the Department of

Juvenile Justice.

Marcus Lee Key of Kernersville was killed when he was shot the evening of Nov. 17 at Fourth of July Park on W. Mountain Street. Key was shot in the head, Kernersville police report.

Police said last month in the immediate aftermath of the shooting that it was

an isolated incident and there was no threat to the general public. Police haven't released details on what led up to the shooting.

Police said Thursday that the investigation is ongoing. Authorities ask that anyone with information call the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.