Juvenile charged in spree of vehicle thefts, break-ins

Feb. 1—SOUTHERN PINES — A 17-year-old has been charged with multiple vehicle thefts and break-in that occurred during the weekend, according to a Southern Pines Police Department news release.

The teen, who was not identified since he is a juvenile, was taken into custody Tuesday. He is charged with felony offenses including seven counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, and one count each of financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.

He also is charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny.

The incidents occurred in the Midsouth, Arboretum, Tanglewood and West Illinois Avenue areas, the release said.

The teen was taken to a juvenile secure custody facility. Additional charges are pending, the release said.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department at 910-692-7031; the department's Investigation Division at 910-693-1481; or the Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110.