Erie police will soon file charges against a juvenile accused of shooting water beads at state Rep. Pat Harkins earlier this week, according to Deputy Chief Rock Lorah.

Harkins was walking on West 29th Street around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when a vehicle drove past him, a juvenile pulled out an Orbeez gun and fired three shots at him. Orbeez is the brand name of a water-absorbent polymer popular among teens and young children. Lorah said Orbeez guns are the latest in a trend in using fake or prop guns to target people and property, following behind AirSoft guns, paintball guns and other replica firearms.

State Rep. Pat Harkins, of Erie, D-1st Dist., is shown Oct. 6, 2016, at the Erie Times-News.

"It's the new trend," Lorah said. "We get reports of it constantly here."

Lorah credited Harkins for writing down the license plate number of the vehicle, the driver of which could also be charged.

"Obviously we want people to report it," he said. "Rep. Harkins did the smart thing. He immediately looked at the license plate number and wrote the license plate down, which is obviously extremely important in a case like this. So, obviously, get as much identifying information as you can on the actor. If they're in a vehicle, get the plate number, the make and model of the vehicle and call us immediately."

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Juvenile to be charged for targeting Rep. Harkins with Orbeez gun