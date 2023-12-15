Juvenile charged with threatening Raleigh County school

Dec. 14—A juvenile is facing charges after making threats regarding a school in Raleigh County.

According to a release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, the staff of Shady Spring High School was informed that a student had allegedly made a verbal threat regarding the school.

School officials notified the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office School Resource Division.

An investigation was immediately conducted into the matter.

Based on that investigation, juvenile charges were filed against the student for making the threat.

The release states that the school did not appear to be in "actual danger in regards to this particular situation."