Juvenile charged with threatening Stanford middle school

A juvenile has been charged over threats made to Lincoln County Middle School over the weekend, according to a Sunday night Facebook post from the Stanford Police Department.

Police said they were notified about the threat, which originated on Snapchat, on Saturday. Sgt. Preston Middleton began investigating and found the source of the threat by the end of the day with the help of the Kentucky State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The suspect was a juvenile, police wrote in the post. It’s unclear if he attended the school.

Police said they believe there is no threat to any Lincoln County school.