Juvenile charged with threatening Stanford middle school

Christopher Leach
·1 min read

A juvenile has been charged over threats made to Lincoln County Middle School over the weekend, according to a Sunday night Facebook post from the Stanford Police Department.

Police said they were notified about the threat, which originated on Snapchat, on Saturday. Sgt. Preston Middleton began investigating and found the source of the threat by the end of the day with the help of the Kentucky State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The suspect was a juvenile, police wrote in the post. It’s unclear if he attended the school.

Police said they believe there is no threat to any Lincoln County school.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man shot, killed near Transit Center identified

    Rochester police were called to the area outside the Transit Center at 1:30 p.m. for the report of two suspects shooting and beating a man.

  • Danny Fenster: US journalist released from jail in Myanmar

    Journalist released following negotiations by former US diplomat Bill Richardson

  • CVS, Walgreens, Walmart set for closing arguments in Ohio opioid trial

    A jury is set to hear closing arguments on Monday in a trial in federal court in Cleveland focused on claims by two counties in Ohio that three major retail pharmacy chains - CVS, Walgreens and Walmart - fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic by failing to stop addictive painkilling pills from reaching the black market. The arguments will cap off a trial in a lawsuit by Lake and Trumbull counties accusing CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc of bearing responsibility for the deadly effects of the epidemic in those communities.

  • Biden, needing a boost, to sign $1 trillion infrastructure bill

    In need of a political boost, President Joe Biden will sign a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday at a ceremony expected to draw Democrats and some Republicans who were instrumental in getting the legislation passed. The White House said on Sunday that Biden named former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to supervise implementation of the infrastructure effort. The ceremony, scheduled to be held on the White House South Lawn to accommodate a big crowd, represents an increasingly rare case where members of both parties are willing to stand together and celebrate a bipartisan achievement.

  • UK PM Johnson says no need to move to COVID "Plan B"

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he saw no need at the moment to move to a "Plan B" of mask mandates, vaccine passes and work from home orders, even though he was cautious of rising coronavirus cases in parts of Europe. "We're sticking with Plan A. But what we certainly have got to recognise is there is a storm of infection out there in parts of Europe."

  • Biden to consider prohibiting oil, gas development outside Native American park

    President Joe Biden will announce on Monday a step toward prohibiting oil and gas development outside the boundaries of a major Native American park in the Southwestern United States as part of a tribal summit he is hosting. Biden will also announce moves aimed at improving public safety and justice for Native Americans. Senior administration officials, briefing reporters ahead of the summit, said Biden would announce that the Interior Department in coming weeks, will initiate consideration of protections from new federal oil and gas leasing and development of a 10-mile (16-km) radius around Chaco Culture National Historical Park in New Mexico.

  • El Dorado County teacher to be sentenced for child pornography after mistakenly uploading video

    A former El Dorado County teacher is set to appear in court after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and child abuse charges. His entire case began after a video sent by mistake. Ryan Michael Pullen, who was a Union Mine High School drama teacher in the El Dorado area near Diamond Springs, is scheduled for sentencing in relation to his charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney's office said his offense came to light when Pullen inadvertently sent a 7-minute homemade video of multiple female students undressing and changing into costume to fellow high school employees. He was attempted to upload video to a Google Drive after the high school's assistant principal requested event content to add to a promotional video for incoming 8th-graders.

  • Woman arrested for punching Southwest Airlines worker

    A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said. Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field, Dallas police said. The incident happened during the boarding process for a flight from Dallas to New York's La Guardia Airport, Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Mainz said.

  • Sword-Wielding Rapist Held Woman Captive for Two Weeks: Cops

    Bill Pugliano/GettyA dramatic SWAT standoff at a Utah home has uncovered a horrific kidnapping ordeal that police say saw a woman held captive for weeks while she was tortured in increasingly deranged ways. The woman’s alleged captor, identified by authorities in West Valley City as 50-year-old Garman Shaun Cunningham, is now behind bars and facing a slew of charges. Police learned of his alleged house of horrors after responding to a domestic violence call at his home late Friday; they were rep

  • Attorney In Ahmaud Arbery Case Claims the Presence of Black Pastors Intimidates Jury, So Al Sharpton Issued a Challenge to Other Pastors In Response: ‘I Will be Back’

    Rev. Al Sharpton said he plans to continue provide courtroom support to the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the young Black man who was killed while […]

  • Man dies from burns days after 'butane honey oil' explosion in Oxnard, authorities say

    A man died days after an explosion in Oxnard last month caused by an illegal "butane honey oil" operation. A second man remains critically injured.

  • Mother of missing N.J. teen arrested for child endangerment after daughter found safe

    Jamie Moore, the mother of JaShyah Moore who disappeared for nearly a month, was arrested and charged with two counts […] The post Mother of missing N.J. teen arrested for child endangerment after daughter found safe appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Mayor of Goddard jailed on suspicion of DUI, traffic offense, booking records show

    Hunter Larkin was appointed to fill the seat in August 2020 after the abrupt resignation of former Goddard mayor Jamey Blubaugh.

  • Fiancée speaks out after ex-boyfriend kills her husband-to-be

    When a future groom went to his front door expecting the delivery of a custom-made engagement ring, he was met instead by an assassin.

  • One of nation's most wanted bank robbers identified after 52 years

    The man was never caught after he stole $215,000 from the Society National Bank, where he worked as a bank teller in 1969, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

  • Man jailed on three criminal charges after allegedly beating woman for more than an hour

    Man, 37, jailed early Saturday on felonious assault and other charges after he allegedly beat a woman for over an hour

  • Rittenhouse jury will consider some lesser charges in fatal shootings. Here's what that means.

    The addition of some lesser charges is a win for the prosecution: "Throw more against the wall to see if it sticks," a legal expert told USA TODAY.

  • Ex-Cubs star Ben Zobrist claims wife Julianna had affair with their pastor, lawsuit says

    Eureka High School graduate Ben Zobrist took leave in 2019 in an effort to resolve his marital woes. He lost $8 million in income, the lawsuit says.

  • Officers kill suspect during ‘mass casualty’ shooting at Columbia lounge, police say

    Columbia officers saw two suspects engaging in a shooting. One was shot and killed by police, the other is on the loose. Five other people were wounded in the “mass casualty” event, police said.

  • EXPLAINER: Did Rittenhouse lawyers do enough to prevail?

    Kyle Rittenhouse testifying about the night he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha — sobbing and seemingly unable to continue as he spoke about the first shooting — was among the most compelling moments in his two-week murder trial. It might also have been the most effective part of the three-day defense case, potentially swaying any jurors inclined toward sympathy for the 18-year-old who has claimed self-defense for killing two men and injuring one. Prosecutors say the primary cause of the violence was Rittenhouse's decision to go to Kenosha with a rifle in a city wracked by protests after a white police officer shot a Black man, Jacob Blake.