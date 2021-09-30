Juvenile charged in Tuesday night shooting, car theft

Sep. 30—The Owensboro Police Department charged a juvenile with robbery and assault Wednesday afternoon, in connection with a Tuesday night armed incident where a man was shot and his vehicle stolen.

OPD reports say officers responded to the area of West Ninth Street and Gardenside Drive to the report of a shooting at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday. Reports say officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound, who told officers a group of people had shot him and taken his vehicle.

The man was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of apparent nonlife-threatening injuries. The vehicle, a Honda Civic worth $10,000, was later recovered. An iPhone was also stolen during the robbery, which was not recovered.

On Wednesday, officers charged a 16-year-old male with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident without rendering and third-degree criminal mischief. First-degree assault and first-degree robbery are both class B felonies, punishable upon conviction by between 10 and 20 years in prison.

The juvenile was being held Wednesday in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.