Juvenile charged after unfounded bomb threat at SLHS

Nov. 1—A juvenile was taken into custody by London City Police on Thursday after a bomb threat was reported at South Laurel High School.

The threat resulted in students and staff from both the high school and middle school being evacuated and within minutes, school police and local law enforcement agencies were on the scene. The Kentucky State Police K-9 bomb detection unit combed the building and found no evidence of a bomb.

South Laurel High and South Laurel Middle schools are connected by a corridor that allows both schools easy access to the auditorium at the end of each individual school.

The school district released the following statement:

"Laurel County Schools' number one priority is student and staff safety and we wish to express our sincere appreciation to the London Police Department, Laurel County Sheriff's Office, London Fire Department, Laurel County Public Safety, Laurel County Emergency Management and the Kentucky State Police for their partnership and commitment to keeping our schools safe.

"We also wish to express our thanks to our Laurel County parents and guardians for their patience today as we worked to maintain the safety of our students."

Because the suspect is a juvenile, the name cannot be released to the public, nor can any court hearings should the incident result in legal charges unless the juvenile is determined to be tried as an adult.