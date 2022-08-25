Aug. 25—Juvenile charged with vehicle theft, endangering deputies

A juvenile was charged with vehicle theft and endangering sheriff's deputies early Tuesday after leading deputies on a chase on Crabtree Avenue.

Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports say deputies were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle on Autumn Trace when they received a tip that the vehicle was seen in the area of Carter Road and Crabtree Avenue.

Reports say when deputies located the truck and attempted to stop it, the driver fled in the vehicle. Deputies spotted the vehicle in an alley and saw a male — later found to be a juvenile — get out and attempt to flee on foot. The juvenile was apprehended after a chase.

Reports say deputies recovered a loaded handgun they saw the juvenile discard during the foot chase. The handgun was later found to have been stolen.

The juvenile was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot), receiving stolen property (firearm), four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

The names of juveniles are kept confidential unless they are later indicted and charged as adults.

