Juvenile charged in Warren homicide that took place last summer

WARREN — A juvenile was arrested last Friday and charged with murder in connection with an incident that took place in Warren last year, according to police.

Additional details about the juvenile's arrest were not immediately available on Thursday, but police confirmed that the charges stemmed from the death of Richard Raymond, 54, of Warren.

Police responded to a violent incident on Market Street on Aug. 26 and found that Raymond had severe injuries to his head that appeared to have been caused by a baseball bat.

Raymond died of the injuries two weeks later.

Police said at the time that both a juvenile and a 43-year-old man were found at the scene, where they also recovered a knife. It wasn't clear what led to the violence, though police indicated at the time that the juvenile knew one of the two men.

