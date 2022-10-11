Juvenile charged with weapon possession

Oct. 11—A juvenile was charged with illegally possessing a handgun Monday, after an incident where the juvenile fled from police.

Owensboro Police Department reports say a patrol officer spotted two juveniles at 2:19 a.m. Monday morning, and that one of the juveniles matched the description of a missing person.

Reports say the officer attempted to approach the juveniles, who both fled on foot. One of the juveniles was apprehended, and was found to be carrying a handgun, reports say. The handgun had been altered to function as an fully automatic weapon, reports sad.

The juvenile was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, second-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot) and possession of marijuana.