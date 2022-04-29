Juvenile connected to shooting of ‘zombie’ actor at Myrtle Beach haunted house in custody

A juvenile connected with the April 16 shooting at the Hollywood Wax Museum has been arrested and is in custody with Myrtle Beach police, according to WPDE.

There were no details immediately available about the juvenile or what charges they may face.

MBPD Master Cpl. Tom Vest told the news station that the juvenile was arrested in the North Charleston area.

One person was injured in the shooting and there is no available update on their condition.

Keal Latrell Brown was arrested in the Charleston area after fleeing following the incident, Myrtle Beach Police have previously said.

Brown, of North Charleston, was among a group of people frightened by a “zombie” performer in the museum’s haunted house, leading to one person falling down and a gun sliding into Brown’s foot as part of the scramble, police investigation revealed.

Brown then fired it twice, hitting the haunted house performer once in the shoulder. He later told investigators that he believed the gun was a prop.

Brown has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after knowingly giving the gun used in the Myrtle Beach shooting to a minor, according to a Facebook post from Myrtle Beach Police.

Police have previously said they expect more charges to be filed against Brown related to the shooting.