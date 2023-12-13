Juvenile correction officer arrested & fired for selling inmates contraband, officials say

A corrections officer at a facility in Columbia was arrested and fired for selling contraband to detained youth, the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice said Wednesday.

Alexander Howell, a 33-year-old Lexington resident, was arrested Wednesday, Richland County court records show.

Howell was charged with misconduct in office, DJJ officials said in a news release.

An investigation showed that Howell accepted financial payment from youth in the care of DJJ in exchange for contraband, according to the release. DJJ said that Howell was “dismissed” following the investigation.

Information was not available about what Howell specifically sold to the youth.

There was no word on when the crime began, or how long it lasted.

Now Howell finds himself behind bars, as he was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to DJJ. As of Wednesday afternoon, no bond had been set and Howell remained locked up in the Richland County jail, records show.

Following a bond hearing, Howell’s next scheduled court appearance is on Feb. 28, 2024, according to judicial records.

If he’s convicted on the misconduct in office charge, Howell faces a maximum punishment of a fine and a year in prison, according to South Carolina law.

“DJJ strives to hold all employees accountable for actions that violate internal policies, oath of office, or the law,” officials said in the release.