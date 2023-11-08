Juvenile correction officer fired, arrested for giving inmates contraband, officials say

A corrections officer at a facility in Columbia was arrested and fired for providing contraband to detained youth, the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice said Wednesday.

Alicia J. Johnson, a 23-year-old Irmo resident, was arrested Tuesday, Richland County court records show.

Johnson was charged with adult furnishing contraband to a juvenile while in DJJ custody and misconduct in office, officials said in a news release.

An investigation showed that Johnson provided youth with several vape pens, which are contraband, according to the release. DJJ said that Johnson was “dismissed” following the investigation.

There was no word on when the crime began, or how long it lasted.

Now Johnson finds herself behind bars, as she was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to DJJ. As of Wednesday afternoon, no bond had been set and Johnson remained locked up in the Richland County jail, records show.

Following a bond hearing, Johnson’s next scheduled court appearance is on Jan. 26, according to judicial records.

If she’s convicted on the felony charge of an adult furnishing contraband to a juvenile while in DJJ custody, Johnson faces a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, according to South Carolina law.

A conviction on the misconduct in office charge could mean another fine and a maximum punishment of a year in prison, according to South Carolina law.