Juvenile court eyes move to downtown Ashtabula

Jul. 6—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Commissioners, Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere and Juvenile Court Judge Albert Camplese spoke at an event on Tuesday regarding plans to move more Juvenile Court operations to downtown Ashtabula.

A Tuesday press release said the city of Ashtabula has been discussing downsizing from its current location on Main Avenue for some time. One option that has been discussed is the Juvenile Court expanding its presence in the building.

The Juvenile Court created the Family Resource Center in 2017, which is now open 24 hours a day. Its $1.3 million annual budget is paid by the state and private donors.

The state has committed $500,000 for a proposed Juvenile Justice Center, Camplese said. "It's a wonderful credit to the community that the state saw fit to give this money to Ashtabula County," he said.

"The city has been discussing this option with both Judge Camplese and the County Commissioners for quite a while," Conneaut City Manager Jim Timonere said in the release. "The option has become more realistic, and it seems like a good time to really dive in and start working on the fine details of what this transaction may look like. I have discussed this transaction in executive sessions with City Council and the idea has been well received."

Closing the county's Youth Detention Facility freed up $870,000 per year, according to the press release.

At Tuesday's meeting, Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said discussions have been ongoing for some time.

"We felt it was important to discuss it in a public forum," he said. "This is an opportunity to utilize a state allocation we received, $500,000 from the state capital bill. So obviously, we want to see how best we can use these funds to benefit our county."

Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said the state budget funds were awarded several years ago, and have finally reached the county.

Commissioner J.P. Ducro said Camplese has been speaking to the commissioners for years regarding issues with the Juvenile Court's current location, and the good work going on at the resource center.

"One of the opportunities we could explore was doing that were the current resource center is," Ducro said. "We looked into some possible plans on that a while back, what that might look like, then COVID happened, and some other things that have come along, and so we need to resurrect that conversation."

Ducro said there is a sense of urgency to get the project off the ground, in order to help relieve the issues with the current juvenile court location, provide certainty to the city, and using the funding from the state.

"Those three things all mean that we're going to have to do something sooner rather than later," Ducro said.

Camplese said the resource center is located in the basement of Ashtabula City Hall.

"Currently, for those that may be unfamiliar, because I hold both the probate and juvenile positions at the current point in time, we literally have three geographic locations were we're operating from, and this will serve to consolidate both juvenile arms, the family resource center and the juvenile court, and place them under one roof," he said. "It's our vision that if a case is concluded in an upstairs courtroom, we can send that young person, together with their family, straight downstairs to the resource center."

Timonere said city hall has a lot of space.

"I'm committed to keeping City Hall in the downtown area, so we have already been out looking, and talking with some of the building owners along the stretch of the Main Avenue area," he said. "And obviously, we see this as a win-win. We see this as the city can occupy or renovated an existing building that is vacant, and bringing more jobs to downtown, bringing more traffic to downtown."

"I'm glad the juvenile court is coming to the city, which really makes sense," said Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics.