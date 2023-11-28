Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon spoke to Rotary members about solutions to juvenile crime

Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon called on parents to do more to help stem the rise in youth violence in Memphis and Shelby County.

Sugarmon spoke to members of the Memphis Rotary Club Tuesday about the rise in youth crime, offering a variety of solutions.

Sugarmon also said he would be writing to state Senator Brent Taylor, R-Memphis, to "find a way" for adults who are influencing juvenile crime to be held accountable.

"We have to find ways, creative ways to make sure that we hold those parents accountable and their responsibility once we adjudicated an individual if they go back home of following up with that," Sugarmon said.

Tarik Sugarmon is sworn in as Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge amongst friends and family at Renasant Convention Center on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Sugarmon also noted homelessness, poverty and poor healthcare are often thought to drive the rise in juvenile crime. But he said there are other factors, including the lack of fathers in the home and poor school performance, at play.

Sugarmon also said that targeting disconnected youth is one way to address the rise in juvenile crime.

"Disconnected youth are those that are not in school, not working and not in a job training program," Sugarmon said. "Nationally 45% of the youth that are disconnected cross over to delinquency docket...Shelby County being one of the largest percentages of disconnected from anywhere in the country, we are at the greatest risk."

The large population of disconnected youth can be attributed to multiple factors, Sugarmon said, but there are solutions present within the community currently to address it. Sugarmon said that getting fathers of youth back into the household and back into the lives of their children is paramount in addressing disconnected youth.

"One of the things we're trying to do is bring in programs that buttress the impact fathers, AFIRM is one of the partnerships we have," Sugarmon said.

AFIRM -- which stands for A Father's Involvement Really Matters -- serves low-income fathers who are on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or have a recent child support order according to their website. Fathers receive parenting classes on fatherhood and relationship management in addition to job training.

Other partnerships the Juvenile Court has other partnerships Sugarmon said, some look at victim centralized approaches to rehabilitation, academic programs that promote college attendance and bringing back the Memphis Police Department Scouting program.

"There are encouraging signs from report based upon the community policing programs that MPD had," Sugarmon said. "One was Leaders of Tomorrow. They won national awards...also youth crime watch was out of Hollywood subdivision. There...was fortune 500 leader who came out of the program."

Sugarmon said the success stories that came out of the community policing programs in Memphis made the Obama administration look to it to form their 21st century crime reduction plan. Sugarmon said he urges the community to restore the community policing efforts for the betterment of Memphis children.

"We have to give children an opportunity for community policing to take effect. And that will be a conduit for better officers, for engaging kids across social activities, for turning a lot of these problems (ahead) around," Sugarmon said.

Brooke Muckerman covers Shelby County Government for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at (901) 484-6225, brooke.muckerman@commercialappeal.com and followed on Threads and X @BrookeMuckerman.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Judge Tarik Sugarmon talks solutions to juvenile crime