Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon hires two in administrative positions

Judge Bernice Donald swears in Tarik Sugarmon as Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge at Renasant Convention Center on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon tapped a former public defender and community advocate as the latest additions to his leadership team at the juvenile courthouse.

Stephen Bush will serve as the chief administrative officer and Stephanie Hill will serve as the deputy chief administrative officer and the chief of strategy and innovation.

As a public defender, Bush worked to develop new systems, including one for the juvenile defender unit, that earned kudos from the United States Department of Justice. He is also behind the Jericho Project, a pre-trial diversion program that allowed Shelby County to provide people in custody and experiencing mental health and substance use issues with treatment and follow-ups.

Hill has most recently served as the impact assessment associate for Slingshot Memphis, a local group that funds non-profits that focus on fighting poverty. She also served as the director for the Boys & Girls Clubs in Washington, D.C..

“With the experience these two individuals bring to the Court, we will now have the ability to develop a roadmap for true reform that not only ensures fairness for every child but will also hold youth accountable in ways that advance public safety,” Sugarmon said.

From August:Tarik Sugarmon ousts incumbent Dan Michael for juvenile court judge in 2014 rematch

Gallery:Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon takes oath of office

The announcement comes just over a week after Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and Sugarmon met with juvenile justice groups to discuss some remedies for rising crime rates involving young Memphians.

Part of the strategy going forward was to begin a pilot program for blended sentencing in Shelby County that the two said could help reduce kids' contact with the court system.

Sugarmon has also advocated for youth re-entry programs productivity, such as job training and further education.

"As youth come out of the juvenile court system and mature, we want to have youth re-entry programs," he said after the meeting Oct. 7. "They get job training, skills training and further education. Not every child will necessarily go on to college, but every person deserves to have a good, working wage. We want to have those resources available not only at the detention center, but also as children enter the school system to make sure they have counseling, the rehabilitative services and mentoring they need."

Lucas Finton is a news reporter for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached by email at Lucas.Finton@CommercialAppeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Shelby County juvenile court judge adds new hires to leadership team