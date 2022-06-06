Juvenile court takes new approach to truancy

Guernsey County Juvenile Court employees Noah Burris, Ashley Tyo and John Davis assist local schools to help curb truancy.

Truancy is one of the never-ending problems in schools. Attendance is a critical factor in school performance. Poor attendance and truancy have been problems for schools ever since anti-truancy laws were passed and solving the problem has been vexing for many educators.

The law does not make truancy a criminal offense, but districts may still refer students to court for truancy. The law is intended to be used as a last resort, so court referrals are not considered criminal.

It is for this reason the Guernsey County Juvenile Court has dedicated three of its employees to assist the local schools in addressing this issue. They include Prevention Officer John Davis, who works in all three school districts in the county grades kindergarten to sixth, School Engagement Coordinator Ashley Tyo, who assists with all grades in the Rolling Hills and East Guernsey Local School Districts, and Probation Officer Noah Burris, who is a part of the Alternative Intervention Team that works with the student in grades six to 12 in the Cambridge City Schools.

Truancy is any intentional, unjustified, unauthorized, or illegal absence from school. It is a deliberate absence of a student’s own free will and usually does not refer to legitimate excused absences, such as ones related to medical conditions.

When truancy becomes overly excessive in grades kindergarten to sixth, Davis will receive a referral from schools on students and families that have been red-flagged for attendance or behaviors. He will make contact with the family and child, and they address the problems and concerns in a meeting with the school to establish conditions in order to correct the issues. All parties will then sign an informal contract that outlines the recommendations in order to alleviate the filing of charges with the juvenile court.

Tyo said once a student is referred to her, she will meet one-on-one with the child and determine the reason for the absences from school.

“Our goal is to find the root cause and identify the problem,” she said. “We want to change the culture. We want to move from punitive to supportive.

“We are taking a proactive approach. We try to stop things before they become a problem. We need to listen, have conversations and connections with the families,” she continued. “We build partnerships with the students, parents, schools, counselors, and resource officers.”

Research has shown that failure to address chronic truancy can result in severe consequences for childhood and adult outcomes, as well as for families and communities. Truancy has been linked to poor academic performance and school dropout, drug and alcohol use, and poor health outcomes. Other contributing factors include homelessness, mental health issues, and an influx of Children Services referrals.

Burris said in the city school district alone they met with 87 individual students in grades six through 12 throughout the school year, and had to file with the juvenile court on 18 of those cases.

Davis reported that during the 2021-2022 school year, he had contact with 241 students/families (147 male and 94 female), which is up slightly from 233 the previous school year.

Tyo checked in with 158 students and families seen during this school year, three of which had to be filed on in the court.

The promising thing is that although there are still a larger number of truancies in the schools in the county, the number of filings/findings with the juvenile court are down significantly.

Therefore, by taking this new approach of thoroughly examining the social, economic, and emotional barriers that exist with the students and families, it is hoped that this issue will continue to trend in a downward direction.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Juvenile court takes new approach to truancy