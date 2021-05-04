Juvenile court trial completed for teen charged with murder
May 4—The court trial of a Linda teen charged with the murder of an Olivehurst man ended last week. A verdict will be returned by the judge this Friday.
In August 2020, a 16-year-old male, whose name has not been released, allegedly shot Lonnie Long Jr., 57, after Long went outside his residence in the 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue where a fight amongst a group of teenagers was taking place.
The teen's court trial began on April 23 in Yuba County Superior Court and was completed on Friday. The district attorney's office called seven witnesses, including eyewitnesses of the alleged shooting as well as Yuba County Sheriff's Office detectives, according to Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor.
The defense called three witnesses, including the juvenile charged in the case. Naylor said Judge Debra Givens will deliver a ruling at a hearing at 2 p.m. on Friday. The juvenile has been in juvenile custody since being arrested a day after the alleged shooting.