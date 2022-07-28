Juvenile crime increased in 2021

Jul. 28—Major crimes committed by adults in Owensboro declined in 2021 compared to the previous year, while serious crimes committed by juveniles remained steady, according to the Owensboro Police Department's annual report.

Misdemeanor crime, however, increased for both adults and juveniles.

While serious juvenile crimes in 2021 were about equal to the 2020 total, certain types of juvenile crime increased. For example, the number of reports of aggravated assaults by juveniles increased from 19 in 2020 to 24 in 2021, while there were 10 reported robberies involving juvenile perpetrators last year, compared to two reports in 2020.

Overall, juveniles were involved in 108 reports of serious crimes and 400 misdemeanor reports. In 2020, there were 107 reports of serious crimes involving juveniles and 213 misdemeanor juvenile reports.

Juvenile crime has been a recurring topic for city officials. OPD has worked numerous reports of juveniles shooting into air, at vehicles or at homes this year. In May, a juvenile was charged with murder in the death of William D. Frazier, 38, who was killed on Arlington Drive.

On Wednesday, city commissioners said juvenile crime is not an issue that can be solved through law enforcement alone and the community and parents have to be involved.

Lt. Col. JD Winkler, deputy police chief at OPD, said most juvenile crime in the city is committed by a small number of individuals.

"There are thousands and thousands of kids that are doing the right thing every day, and their parents are doing the right thing," he said. "We are talking 10 to 12 kids, or a couple dozen" that are involved in crimes, he said.

Some juvenile crimes increased by a large number in 2021 compared to the year before. For example, there were 130 misdemeanor assault reports involving juveniles last year, compared to 29 in 2020. The number of narcotics and weapons charges involving juveniles also increased.

City Commissioner Bob Glenn said OPD currently has several vacant officer positions.

"I think the police are doing as much as they can with the resources they have" to address juvenile crime, said Glenn, who believes part of the issue is that the juveniles involved don't have involved parents or positive role models.

"Solutions lie in community building, and we have institutions such as Western Academy and Breaking the Cycle that are trying to do that," he said.

The community, Glenn said, also needs to "work with parents who are struggling. There are people who are trying to be good parents, but their kids are out of control."

Mayor Tom Watson said some issues with juveniles start at home, with what Watson called "kitchen table issues."

"Parental guidance is the biggest key — especially the parental guidance I got versus the parental guidance going on now."

Watson said the city has "one of the best police departments in the Commonwealth and one of the best chiefs, if not the best chief."

When asked if OPD had the resources it needs, Watson said recruiting new officers and retaining current ones is a priority.

"I feel like the commission is prepared to give (OPD) the resources it needs to help them," Watson said.

Glenn said of OPD, "they are doing a good job, but they need more officers." He said the city needs to come up with "innovative techniques" to keep officers.

Commissioner Jeff Sanford said: "I feel we have a safe community, but we have a lot of room for improvement, and we need to get a handle on things before they get out of control."

Sanford said part of the problem is the "revolving door" of the court system.

"What I've been told is it's a lot of people doing the same things" after they are charged and released, Sanford said. "We can only do so much, but the state legislature needs to pay attention to what's going on."

With juvenile crime, "we as a community need to do a better job of parenting and holding these kids accountable," Sanford said.

If OPD needs more resources, "I'll definitely give them the resources they need," Sanford said. "I think they are doing a terrific job."

Winkler said OPD has 25 vacant officer positions, which puts more stress on the existing staff.

Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said of youth crime, "it seems to be the same juveniles. They get out, and we really question why. It seems to be the state; they have kind of tied the hands of the judges."

Maglinger said commissioners increased officer salaries in the new city budget. Officers and firefighters received larger raises than other city workers.

"We are doing everything we can to get recruits," Maglinger said. "I think (OPD) is one of the most important departments.

"I think it's a safe community. You have always got some crime, but it's a pretty safe community for you to get out of your house and feel safe."

Commissioner Mark Castlen was not available for comment Wednesday.

Winkler said OPD has been providing information about juveniles' previous records when a juvenile is arrested. The names of juveniles are kept confidential, per state law.

Providing that information is not saying "locking them up and throwing away the key is the answer," Winkler said, but "what we are doing (with juveniles) is not working."

Winkler said of handling juveniles in the justice system, "We've got to stay away from the extremes. We (swing) back and forth between doing too much and doing nothing."

Issues with juveniles who commit crimes are often issues officers can't fix, Winkler said.

"Over the past 20 years, if there has been a positive that comes out of it, there are community members stepping up," Winkler said. "There are a number of community members doing everything they can."

