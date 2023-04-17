Juvenile crime program put on ice while officials further discuss its future

A Memphis Police Department program that would try to tamp down on young people committing crimes in Memphis' downtown district has been put on pause, a spokesperson for the City of Memphis confirmed Monday afternoon.

The program, called the Juvenile Crime Abatement Program, was announced Friday evening in a video posted to Twitter by MPD. The video featured Deputy Chief Don Crowe and Colonel Dennis McNeil, the commander for MPD's downtown precinct, talking about the program's goal to curb the "influx of juveniles gathering on weekends in the Downtown Entertainment District" that are responsible for "a vast majority of thefts" in the area.

The program's announcement was met with backlash from activists and community members that have spent the months after the death of Tyre Nichols, a man who was beaten by Memphis Police officers and later died, fighting for reform in the police department.

Downtown Memphis Commission CEO and President Paul Young, who is also a candidate for Memphis mayor, said MPD's video being posted to social media was the first time he had heard of the program, and he "immediately reached out to MPD."

"We had some questions, and want to have a better understanding of how this would impact downtown," Young told The Commercial Appeal Monday. "[MPD] agreed to pause the program and its implementation until we have further discussion...I had a conversation with Chief [Cerelyn "CJ"] Davis this morning and she agreed that she wanted to have that discussion as well."

Officers from departments around the Mid-South gather for a Sea of Blue in honor of MPD Officer Darrell Adams who was killed Saturday when he was struck by an 18-wheeler while investigating a two-car crash on Interstate 40 West near North Watkins, according to the Memphis Police Department. Adams, 34, had worked with the department since April 2016.

The Memphis Police Department did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication for this article.

Prior to the program being announced, The Commercial Appeal obtained a PowerPoint presentation about the unit — which MPD Public Information Officer Major Karen Rudolph on Friday night said was a "rough draft" that was "incorrect, and not approved." That presentation included language stating officers in the program would target and approach minors for vague, and subjective, reasons, that were dubbed "illegal activities."

Story continues

"This team will monitor juveniles and young adult pedestrians for illegal activities, to include but not limited to, solicitation of candy or food, handing out flyers for donations, playing loud music, [being] inappropriately dressed, dancing in the street, and any other activity deemed inappropriate or actions that disrupt the harmony of the downtown community," the presentation said.

Rudolph, although not responding specifically to a list of questions from The Commercial Appeal on Friday night, said the Juvenile Crime Abatement Program was "not a unit; it is a program," though the presentation outlined a "team" comprised of one lieutenant, two sergeants and eight officers. Next to that outline is a chart naming the police part of the unit, though only one sergeant is listed.

The presentation also detailed plans for a plain clothes officer to use the roof of the AutoZone building, on Front Street, "to identify criminal behavior," though the video released by the department Friday did not mention an officer being stationed there.

Crowe, in the video, said the program would help maintain "peace and order" in the downtown area.

"The Juvenile Crime Abatement Program is committed to providing a safe environment, safe from juvenile delinquency, by maintaining peace and order," Crowe said. "We will create an environment primarily for adult patrons after hours, free of unruly juvenile behavior and mischievous activity. We will monitor curfew violations, arrest juvenile offenders when necessary, and hold parents or legal guardians accountable for the presence and actions of their children in the downtown area."

More: MPD program will target juvenile crime, presentation targeting clothing was 'rough-draft'

Although MPD said the program would help usher an environment that focuses on adults, Young said the goal of the Downtown Memphis Commission is to make downtown safe and welcoming for everyone.

"I can't speak to what was intended in [MPD's] messaging, but I can speak to what we are looking to create downtown, which is an inviting space for all ages," Young said. "We have a number of amenities, our parks, recreational spaces, that are in downtown. And we believe they cater to all ages. We're continuing to think about what other amenities we can bring downtown that are going to be attractive to our young people and people of all ages."

Young also said that he has heard conversations about how to help young Memphians, and heard some instances of negative activity, but said he has not heard widespread complaints.

"There are conversation around how to engage our young people across this country," Young said. "And, certainly, we've seen and heard instances where there have been young people involved in some negative activity around car break-ins and things of that nature. But I'm not hearing widespread, broad complaints about the young people. In general, I think it's just about creating a safe environment overall for our community."

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: MPD program targeting juvenile crime downtown on ice, officials say