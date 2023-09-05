Juvenile crime takes troubling turn

Sep. 5—HIGH POINT — Police Department Maj. Matt Truitt said the numbers on juvenile crime are sobering and troubling.

In the past two years the pace of violent and other serious crimes involving underage teenagers has increased in alarming fashion. Involvement by juveniles ages 10 to 17 in crimes such as homicide, robbery, aggravated assault, illegal weapons possession and narcotics are up 8.4% year to date through Sept. 1 compared to the same period in 2020.

Offenses that police term quality of life crimes involving weapons and narcotics are up a staggering 97% during the period, according to High Point Police Department statistics.

Crimes including homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft are up 51.6% so far this year compared to 2022, and last year was up 40% from 2021.

Truitt said that High Point police have apprehended 14- and 15-year-olds carrying high-powered rifles and extended magazine pistols.

"I'm talking they will have 30-round clips on these pistols and drum magazines that can carry up to 100 bullets in rifles," he said. "This is what young folks are carrying out here on the streets."

Here are some examples of violent or serious crimes during the past year in the city linked to underage teenagers:

—Three underage teenagers were involved in shooting sprees in the fall of last year, including on Bridges Drive in east High Point when a 10- and 14-year-old were wounded by gunfire while trick-or-treating on Halloween night Oct. 31.

This past December police arrested two 17-year-olds from High Point and one 17-year-old from Greensboro in the Bridges Drive shooting and three shootings in November. Also arrested was Demont L. Williams Jr., 19.

—Last month two juveniles were arrested and charged with car thefts from an automobile business. The teenagers were being sought in the theft of seven cars on Aug. 15-16 from Star Auto in the 2400 block of S. Main Street.

High Point Police Department officers later apprehended a 15-year-old and 16-year-old. When the two teenagers saw the officers walking toward them on Ardale Drive, they ran away, police report. Officers chased the teenagers and caught them close to the clubhouse at the Blair Park Golf Course in south High Point.

—Last month three teenagers were charged in an armed robbery in which a woman's car was stolen at gunpoint in the southwestern part of the city.

Two teenagers wearing ski masks approached the woman, pointed a gun at her and demanded her wallet and the keys to her car. The teenagers then fled in the woman's vehicle, leaving the woman uninjured.

Officers later found the car and determined that three teenagers — a 15-year-old from Greensboro, a 16-year-old from Greensboro and a 15-year-old from High Point — were involved in the armed robbery. Officers found the woman's wallet and two firearms while apprehending the teenagers.

Truitt said that in many instances underage teenagers are being enticed into criminal activity through gangs, often made up of people about their age.

"Fourteen and up is where these young folks are really getting involved in gang activity," he said. "Gang activity is a huge driver of these impact crimes for young folks. They are dealing in drugs and guns."

State government leaders have taken two recent steps that address juvenile crime in specific instances.

Legislation passed last month with bipartisan backing in the N.C. General Assembly would allow more juveniles to be tried as adults and make it easier for law enforcement to publicly issue information to search for underage suspects wanted for serious offenses. Backers of House Bill 186 cited recent increases in juvenile crime in North Carolina as justification for the changes.

Truitt acknowledges that law enforcement, in addressing juvenile crime, contends with a larger social issue that has complex causes and consequences.

"We worry about what we can control and focus on what we can control," he told The Enterprise. "In crime-fighting, it comes down to people, cars, guns and places."

