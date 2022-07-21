Juvenile crimes and arrests jumped 30 percent from 2020 to 2021, TBI reports

The latest Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) stats show a slight decrease in crime across the state from 2020 to 2021, but juvenile crime and arrests are up.

This comes the same week as a Memphis faith leader was killed in a carjacking outside her Whitehaven home.

A day later, a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with her murder. It’s just the latest crime in the Mid-South with a young suspect.

“It’s much easier for our young people to get access to guns and drugs than it is for them to get access to a job that pays a good, livable wage and access to an equitable and healthy education,” said Rev. Earle Fisher of Abyssinian Missionary Baptist Church in Whitehaven.

According to the TBI, juvenile arrests went up 30 percent from 2020 to 2021.

A graph shows a jump from 3,800 arrests to 4,900, but both are still lower than in 2019, when there were about 6,600 juvenile arrests across the state.

Fisher said the community must do more.

“The more critical question for us is what can we do to make sure we’re providing our young people with the proper resources and opportunities to make sure they are less and less likely to engage in this type of behavior,” he said.

Young people aren’t just committing the crimes, they are also victims.

The stats also show there were about 25,000 victims under the age of 18 in 2021.

