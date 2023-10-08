Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Gulfport, police say

A juvenile is in critical condition a Coast hospital after a shooting in Gulfport Saturday afternoon.

At 3:38 p.m., Gulfport police officers were patrolling near Ohio and Indiana avenues when they heard multiple gunshots.

Officers went to investigate and found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds, a press release said.

A vehicle with three people inside was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. One officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle crashed into a ditch and the three people fled from the vehicle.

The officer engaged one armed suspect, who then dropped his rifle and fled on foot with a second suspect. One of the suspects was taken into custody on scene. The two suspects that fled were later found and arrested without incident.

The victim is in critical condition after the shooting.

Police say charges are forthcoming.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.